Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

Happily ever after.

After eight weeks in the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowded the champions of Love Island UK season eight.

The happy couple addressed their fans in a sweet video message posted to social media on Aug. 1, thanking them for getting the pair to the end.

"Thank you everyone for voting us and thank you for making us who we are," Ekin-Su, 27, gushed to the camera. "I can't believe it, everyone's winners here and I just feel really lucky to be here."

She added, "Thank you everyone for going on this journey with us, it means so much."

Davide, 27 also expressed his excitement saying their victory came as a total shock. "I didn't expect it, I still don't believe it," he said as he wrapped his arms around Ekin-Su. "We're all four great couples, but yeah thank you for everyone."

In the finals, the two beat out fellow islanders Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.