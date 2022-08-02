Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand
Exclusive

Frankie Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brother Is the Secret "Party Guy"

By Paige Strout Aug 02, 2022 4:00 AMTags
TVCelebrity FamiliesJonas BrothersABCExclusivesKevin JonasShowsCelebritiesEntertainmentCompetitionsNightly PopNBCU
MON - THURS 11:30PM
Watch: Kevin and Frankie Jonas Dish on Claim to Fame & Family Secrets

If there's one thing you can count on siblings to do, it's to spill your secrets.

Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas BrothersJoe and Nick—exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop, including which brother loves to party it up.

"Joe's the party guy," Frankie told Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March on Aug. 1. Having shared many memorable outings with his older brother—including attending Coachella with Joe was a kid—the now 21-year-old said he enjoys getting to "re-experience those moments but as an adult with them."

While Joe may be the best at having a good time, Frankie joked that Kevin is the worst at giving gifts, telling Nightly Pop, "Kevin used to just go to Brookstone and then find the most technological thing."

Kevin has no hard feelings towards Frankie's revelation, as he declared his younger brother the best uncle out of the four, a decision Frankie heavily agreed with, as he is the only one without kids.

photos
The Jonas Brothers' Best Dad/Uncle Moments

"There's really no competition," Frankie said. "It's my only job. I don't have to do the dad part. I only get to be the uncle, so I use that to my advantage."

As for which brother shows the most PDA? "I think me and Danielle [Jonas], actually," Kevin shared. "We're always very connected and affectionate." Since tying the knot in 2009, Kevin and Danielle have become parents to daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

ABC/John Fleenor

The duo also dished about their ABC competition series Claim to Fame, which sees the relatives of celebrities try to guess each other's famous family members in hopes of taking home a $100,000 prize.

Like the show's stars, Kevin revealed that as co-hosts, he and Frankie were just as clueless about the contestant's true identities.

"We didn't know who was in fact was related to who," he told Nightly Pop. "We actually got to kind of play along while filming, and we did our best not to look anybody up. But it was really hard to do that, but it was really fun."

Hear the two chat about the latest Claim to Fame elimination in the full interview above.

Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

2

Cara Delevingne Finally Explains "Odd" Moment With Megan Thee Stallion

3
Exclusive

How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Long Distance “Work”

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

2

Cara Delevingne Finally Explains "Odd" Moment With Megan Thee Stallion

3

Kaia Gerber Makes Surprise Cameo in Austin Butler's New Photo Shoot

4
Exclusive

How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Long Distance “Work”

5

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video