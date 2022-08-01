Welcome to E! Insider

Heidi Klum Goes Topless for "Hot Girl Summer" in Sizzling Bikini Pics

Heidi Klum turned heads with a topless photo at the beach and another bikini pic. See the supermodel’s snaps in the sun as she enjoys her "hot girl summer 2022."

Heidi Klum doesn't need a top to be a top model.

The supermodel took to Instagram on July 29 with a photo of herself overlooking the beach while wearing white bikini bottoms and no bikini top.

She captioned the image, which featured a tropical view, "My hot girl summer 2022."

And the scorching snap is not the only photo Heidi shared in a swimsuit. On Aug. 1, the America's Got Talent judge posted a clip of herself in a pink and orange bikini stretching as she lays out in the sun. "Monday," she wrote.

While Heidi is clearly enjoying some fun in the sun, she recently revealed how she stays sweat-free while trying to beat the heat.

How, exactly? The 49-year-old said she has the ability to stop her face from sweating whenever she needs to.

"I just tell myself not to sweat in the face, and then I just sweat everywhere where you don't see it," she said during her June 30 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "That's my talent. It's hidden because I don't show it."

She shared that she mastered this skill while participating in countless photo shoots over the years.

As for her reason to adopt the ability, Heidi explained it was so makeup artists wouldn't have to use "that powder puff" on her face to combat shine.

Not even the hottest of hot girl summers can cause Heidi to break a sweat.

