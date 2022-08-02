Welcome to E! Insider

25 Stores That Always Have Free Shipping No Matter How Much You Spend

Stop buying stuff you don't want just to reach a free shipping minimum.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 02, 2022 1:19 AM
E-Comm: Stores With Free ShippingGetty Images

We've all been there: you find an unbelievable bargain while you're shopping online, you add the item to your cart, get ready to check out, and then you're hit with a surprise shipping fee. No one wants to spend more money than they planned to and adding more items to your cart just to reach a shipping minimum is so annoying (and costly). If you want to avoid those issues, you need to shop at these websites with free shipping.

That's right: totally free shipping. There's no catch or minimum spending amount. All you need to pay for are the items you intended to buy. If that's what you're looking for, head on over to some of our favorite stories, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Lululemon, Spanx, Tory Burch, Alo Yoga, Tarte, UGG, Nordstrom, Revolve, Charlotte Tilbury, and Kate Spade. Here are some of our favorite websites with free shipping. We will continue to update this list, so bookmark this page.

Superga Flash Deals: How To Get a 73% Discount From the Iconic Shoe Brand

Stores That Always Have Free Shipping

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Who doesn't want some Rihanna-esque makeup and skincare? We all desire that Fenty Glow. Whether you are new to the brand or a faithful shopper, don't get the Fenty Beauty products from other websites when you can get free shipping from the company website.

Revolve

Revolve's shipping is always free and it's also incredibly quick. If you have a special event coming up and you're shopping at the last minute, you can always count on Revolve. It's the best place to shop so many top brands including House of Harlow, Free People, Superdown, Jeffrey Campbell, and Cult Gaia.

Charlotte Tilbury

Get your glow on or replenish your favorite lipstick with free shipping any time you shop at Charlotte Tilbury.

UGG

UGG always comes through with maximum comfort, durability, and free shipping, no matter how much spend.

Zappos

If you are looking for shoes or clothes in a hurry, Zappos always has quick shipping and it's free. It's just what you need for a last-minute trip or a special gift you forgot to buy. 

Lululemon

Lululemon always comes through with products you can feel good about. They make incredibly functional, durable, comfortable activewear, and the shipping is always free.

Tatcha

Put yourself first with some skincare essentials from Tatcha. You can shop at your pace, getting one item at a time—or even opting for travel sizes— as often as you want since there;s free shipping on every single order.

Spanx

Whether you're looking for leggings, shapewear, clothes, or lingerie, Spanx is a reliable brand that you can always count on for size-inclusive options—and free shipping, of course.

Lilly Pulitzer

Go bold with Lilly Pulitzer's signature bright prints. Ever Lilly Pulitzer order ships free, with no minimum spending amounts required.

Kate Spade

Get a purse, wallet, shoes, or clothing that you will cherish forever from Kate Spade. Every order ships for free, so you don't have to waste money while you shop.

Alo Yoga

Step up your activewear game with on-trend selections from Alo Yoga.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch is such an iconic brand. Free shipping is icing on the cake.

Tata Harper

Reinvigorate your skincare routine with some Tata Harper products.

Sam Edelman

Step into some new Sam Edelman shoes and get free shipping every single time you shop.

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare takes pimple patches to the next level. They have so many "in case of emergency" skincare products that you'll want to buy on a regular basis. Thankfully, there's free shipping.

Clinique

Whether you're shopping for skincare or makeup, Clinique has affordable products that are high-quality. You'll always shop Clinique, which is why the free shipping is such a plus.

Tarte

From the award-winning concealers, to the nourishing lip products, Tarte is a must-shop cosmetics and skincare brand.

Murad

Invest in your skin with some highly effective products from Murad.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has beauty, fashion, and home items from some of your favorite brands including MAC, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch, Nike, Spanx, and Birkenstock.

Lancome

If you want to step up your skincare, Lancome's Genifique line is definitely worth checking out and restocking on a regular basis. The brand has so many amazing skincare and makeup products.

APL

If you're looking for reliable shoes that are also lightweight, APL is a go-to brand.

Madewell

Madewell is known for its jeans, but those aren't all the brand has to offer. There are so many great reasons to shop at Madewell (free shipping included).

DSW

Get shoes for yourself, family, and friends at DSW. They have great prices on the most sought-after brands including Nike, UGG, Adias, Vans, JLO, Steve Madden, and Marc Fisher. 

Rothy's

Rothy's is famous for machine-washable shoes that are supremely comfortable and incredibly durable. 

Shopbop

Shopbop packs that one-two punch with fast shipping and free shipping. Now, all you have to do is get your shop on.

While you're shopping, check out these summer 2022 dress trends on a budget.

