Kylie Jenner Gives a Chic Peek at Baby Boy’s Stylish Shoe Collection

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Photo of Her Son With Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner's son is already a sneakerhead.

The 24-year-old gave her social media followers a glimpse into the growing shoe collection of her and Travis Scott's baby boy, proving that the tot is already taking after his fashionable mom.

"IT'S JUST TOOOOOO CUTE," she captioned the pic a July 31 Instagram Story of eight pairs of pint-size kicks, including several styles of mini Air Jordans.

The baby boy's budding fashion sense was previously on full display in a video released shortly after his February birth. (Though originally named Wolf Jacques Webster, Kylie admitted they were changing his name, which they have yet to share.) Titled "To Our Son," the video included a tour newborn's nursery, which highlighted his impressive shoe closet.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, who seems to be a budding fashionista herself. Just last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an adorable video on TikTok of the mother-daughter duo playing dress up.