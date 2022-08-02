Welcome to E! Insider

Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relaxing Idaho Getaway

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, fresh from an apparent trip to Hawaii, took to The Gem State for some woodsy adventures. Learn about their Idaho retreat.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 02, 2022 12:39 AMTags
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are trading in the beach for the woods.

Fresh off their apparent vacation together in Hawaii, the pair recently retreated to Idaho to spend a little more one-on-one time with each other and nature. A source at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club exclusively tells E! News that the pair spent the weekend at the property in Idaho—a spot that is not new territory for the couple.

"Kendall loves going there with Devin," the source said, "and being out on the water."

As for what The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player get up to while in the great outdoors, the source noted that the pair "are very adventurous and always up for trying anything" which includes spending time at the club, hanging by the fire pit, boating on the lake and even axe throwing.

Fans even got a taste of Devin's skills with an axe when Kendall took to her Instagram Stories with a July 31 video of him in action.

And Kendall has kept the glimpses into her vacation rolling with an Aug. 1 post of the outdoor scenery.

But aside from time on the water and time chucking axes in a forest, the source noted, that they "also took relaxing walks and just sat around enjoying the views."

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

The couple's serene trip comes just a few weeks after a source close to Kendall exclusively told E! News that they are "fully back together" after their relationship ran into a "rough patch" back in June.

At the time, the insider shared, "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

