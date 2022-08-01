The D'Amelio Show Season 2 Teaser Finds Charli and Dixie in Tears

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

The D'Amelio Show is out to prove if blood really is thicker than water.

In the teaser for season two of their Hulu reality series, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio get honest about the pressures of fame, relationships and life in the public eye.

"We're doing such amazing things as a family," Charli says, but she also acknowledges that life hasn't always been dance trends and Dunkin' runs for the TikTok superstars admitting, "there was a lot going on under the surface."

Through the thick and thin, however, the D'Amelios vow to always stick together.

"We're sisters," Dixie says, while wiping away Charli's tears. "She'll always have my back. I'll always have hers."

But that doesn't mean they aren't above playing up a little drama for the cameras.

When the girls are out to eat with their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, dad Marc tells them, "I hope you guys get along," to which Charli responds, "I hope we don't, it will make for good TV."

It's hard to argue with that.