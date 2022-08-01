Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is enjoying some quality time with his eldest children.

The Wild n Out star recently treated his 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe—who he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—to a day at a water park, and they had the place all to themselves. Nick shared a sweet Instagram post from his day with the twins on July 31, writing, "Waterpark to ourselves!!! It's the Roc & Roe Takeover!!"

In the video, the comedian records the trio going down a giant waterslide, much to the amusement of his little ones. Although the footage suffers some splashes along the way, it looks like the three had a blast as the twins have smiles plastered on their faces the whole way through. After they reach the bottom of the slide, Moroccan and Monroe are seemingly still reeling from the ride, with Monroe exclaiming, "Oh my god," at the camera.