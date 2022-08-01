Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

Nick Cannon is enjoying some quality time with his eldest children.
The Wild n Out star recently treated his 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe—who he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey—to a day at a water park, and they had the place all to themselves. Nick shared a sweet Instagram post from his day with the twins on July 31, writing, "Waterpark to ourselves!!! It's the Roc & Roe Takeover!!"
In the video, the comedian records the trio going down a giant waterslide, much to the amusement of his little ones. Although the footage suffers some splashes along the way, it looks like the three had a blast as the twins have smiles plastered on their faces the whole way through. After they reach the bottom of the slide, Moroccan and Monroe are seemingly still reeling from the ride, with Monroe exclaiming, "Oh my god," at the camera.
Nick's day alone with his oldest children comes just a month after he welcomes his eighth child with Bre Tiesi on June 28. Last week, the model revealed that the parents had named their newborn son Legend Cannon.
In addition to his newest kiddo, he is also a father to 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old last December.
No matter how large his family might get, however, Nick has made it clear that he makes an effort to be a hands-on father.
Last month, he shared a video with Moroccan and Monroe dancing to a remix featuring Nicki Minaj's verse from Fergie's track "You Already Know." He captioned the July 2 post, "Whenever I need to laugh and smile! These 2 always got me!! Roc & Roe!! Love at the highest frequency!! Thank you for letting me be your Dad!!" The adorable clip also features his daughter sporting a sweater from Mariah's merch line.
Big or small, it's clear Monroe and Moroccan will always be his babies!