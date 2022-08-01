Everything I Know About Love Is Sure to Be Your New Favorite YA Series

Watch : Bel Powley & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Talk #MeToo & "Morning Show"

If you've been missing The Sex Lives of College Girls, Peacock's new series is for you.

Inspired by the memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love—which premieres August 25—follows a group of four friends as they encounter bad dates, heartaches and humiliations in 2012-set London.

The story centers around childhood BFFs Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley), who move in with their college (ahem, university) friends Nell (Marli Siu) and Amara (Aliyah Odoffin). But the pair's relationship is put to the test after Birdy gets a boyfriend, posing the question: What happens when you no longer are the most important person in your best friend's life?

"Nothing will change, Maggie," Birdy tells her bestie in the show's new trailer, to which she responds, "That's only a thing people say when everything's changing."

The seven-episode series is created, written and executive produced by Alderton, and also stars Connor Finch, Jordan Peters and Ryan Brown.