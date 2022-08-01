The Origin of Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris' Beef Revealed

Watch : Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER

Can a baking battle help Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris resolve their bad blood?

The actresses and longtime BFFs will go head to head on the Aug. 2 premiere of E!'s new competition series Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale. Before their cupcake-making showdown, Harris is spilling details on the origin of their ongoing beef.

According to Harris, their disagreements stem from Hines' tendency to say "yes to everything."

"She can't say no, she wants to take care of everybody," the Lucifer star told E! News exclusively. "She's always trying to fix everybody and it's really admirable but then she gets herself painted into a corner. She says, 'I don't wanna invite this person to Thanksgiving,' and I say, 'Don't. It's better to feel a little guilty than resent them.' And then she says, 'Oh God, I just feel bad.'"

Speaking from past experience, Harris continued, "I go to her Thanksgiving with my kids and then the entire time she says, 'Oh God, why did I invite this person?' And the only person she can talk to and bitch about it is me because it's a family person."