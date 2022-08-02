Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Sale: Score Deals Up to 88% Off Premium Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
As unbelievable as it may be, back to school shopping season is here once again. Whether you'll be starting a new school year or shopping for someone who is, we've got a really good back to school sale you don't want to miss.
Nordstrom Rack's "Rack to School" Sale is happening right now, and there are major savings on clothing, shoes and accessories for young adults and kids. Brands you know and love like Good American, Levi's, UGG, Dr. Martens, and Free People are included in the sale. If you're moving into a dorm, they also have deals on beddings, towels and other dorm essentials that you'll want to check out. The deals are so good, we found discounts up to 88% off with prices starting at $4.
It truly is a can't-miss sale. Plus, Nordstrom Rack typically has fast shipping. If you're looking for a new outfit to wear at the end of this week or next, there's a good chance you'll have it at your door by the time you need it.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack's back to school sale. Check out our picks below.
Madewell 10-Inch Roadtripper Jeans
Madewell's Roadtripper Jeans are a must-have for your wardrobe. They're soft, lightweight, and feature just enough stretch to be comfortable. Plus, the wash is versatile and perfect for the fall season. These jeans are originally $75, but you can get them on sale today for $27.
Levi's Ex Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
You can't go wrong with a stylish denim jacket from Levi's, especially when it's on sale for over 40% off. It's a fall staple.
BCBGeneration Open Front Tuxedo Jacket
This open front blazer can be worn on a night out or a job interview. Nordstrom Rack shoppers say it's comfortable, flattering and "super sexy." It comes in black and rose smoke, and it's on sale for $45. It's originally $118, so you're getting an incredible deal.
Free People Just for You Cutout Thermal Turtleneck Top
This cozy and cute thermal turtleneck top will be your go-to for days when you're short on time and running out the door. Throw this on over a pair of leggings and you're good to go. The top is originally listed at $78, but you can get it on sale now for $20.
Abound Ribbed Wide Leg Pull-On Pants
These "oh-so comfy" ribbed pants are perfect for lounging around at home. Sizes range from xx-small to x-large, and it's on sale for $7. One shopper wrote, "It's so comfortable, not too thin, and makes great shape in the back rear (I'm kind of curvy). Overall, I'm pretty please since it's perfect for crazy California weather where it's cold in the morning, hot in the afternoon. I'm 5'5 so the length goes well with my chunky shoes or combat boots."
Nordstrom Moonlight Scuff Slipper
Speaking of lounging around, these cute slippers are just the thing you need to keep your feet comfy and warm. Right now, they're even on sale for $4.
Joe's Mid Rise Skinny Ankle Distressed Denim Jeans
Nordstrom Rack's back-to-school sale is the perfect time to buy new jeans as there are so many great deals. For instance, these skinny distressed jeans from Joe's are originally $189, but they're on sale now for $36.
Lancôme Boost Your Lashes Primer & Mascara Set
This must-have mascara set from Lancôme comes with four best-sellers including a full size Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Base. The set is valued at $59, but you can get it today for $30.
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack shoppers are obsessed with this plush throw. As one wrote, "This throw is exactly as described — 'plush!' It's so warm, fuzzy and comfy with no shedding." Numerous shoppers say the same. Right now, you can get it for your home for just $25.
Good American Good Waist Chewed Pocket Jeans
If you can score a pair of Good American jeans for under $75, you're getting a great deal. These jeans are stretchy and designed to be flattering. They even feature some distressing on the back pocket and a nice darker wash. Right now, they're on sale for $60.
BCBGeneration Boyfriend Blazer
This oversized boyfriend blazer from BCBGeneration is a closet staple. Just throw it on and you'll immediately look put together. Best part is, it's originally $128 but on sale for $65.
BP. Crop Organic Cotton French Terry Hoodie
This cropped hoodie from BP. features a stylish hem and a super cute pink color. It's originally $39, but it's on sale now for $10. It's casual, cool and totally affordable.
BlankNYC Faux Leather Jacket
This chic faux leather jacket is a piece you'll be wearing over and over again when fall hits. It comes in black and vanilla latte, and sizes range from x-small to x-large.
Madewell Summer Ryder Cardigan
This lightweight cardigan from Madewell is the perfect transitional piece for summer to fall. It comes in three colors including navy, golden yellow and heather pink. It's originally $70 but on sale for $45.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out these summer 2022 dress trends on a budget.