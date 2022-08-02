Nordstrom Rack's Back to School Sale: Score Deals Up to 88% Off Premium Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

As unbelievable as it may be, back to school shopping season is here once again. Whether you'll be starting a new school year or shopping for someone who is, we've got a really good back to school sale you don't want to miss.

Nordstrom Rack's "Rack to School" Sale is happening right now, and there are major savings on clothing, shoes and accessories for young adults and kids. Brands you know and love like Good American, Levi's, UGG, Dr. Martens, and Free People are included in the sale. If you're moving into a dorm, they also have deals on beddings, towels and other dorm essentials that you'll want to check out. The deals are so good, we found discounts up to 88% off with prices starting at $4.

It truly is a can't-miss sale. Plus, Nordstrom Rack typically has fast shipping. If you're looking for a new outfit to wear at the end of this week or next, there's a good chance you'll have it at your door by the time you need it.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack's back to school sale. Check out our picks below.