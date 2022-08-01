YouTuber Lele Pons Is Engaged to Rapper Guaynaa: See Her Engagement Ring

Watch : Lele Pons Talks Working With Guayanaa & Mental Health: Ones to Watch

YouTuber Lele Pons is engaged to rapper Guaynaa after an epic proposal during DJ Steve Aoki's set at Tomorrowland 2022 over the weekend. As seen in an Instagram video shared by the couple on July 31, Guaynaa popped the question to Lele in front of thousands of fans on the main stage at the EDM festival.

"Lele, will you marry me," he asked, as the Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons host burst into joyful tears. She then responded, "Yes!"

Lele later shared a close-up photo of her new engagement ring, which featured an emerald cut diamond on an eternity band. "We're getting married!!!" she wrote in another post. "I love you with all my heart @guaynaa !! Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 100x YESS!!!"

On her Instagram Stories, Lele raved that friend Paris Hilton—who was onstage to witness the proposal—would be "DEF ONE OF MY BRIDESMAIDS," prompting the heiress to reply, "You are so perfect together! I am so happy for you sis!"