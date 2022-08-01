Welcome to E! Insider

The Star Wars Prequel Series Andor Has a New Trailer and a New Premiere Date

The trailer for the Star Wars series Andor brings back some familiar faces and introduces a mysterious new one. Watch the dramatic teaser and find out the show's new premiere date.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 01, 2022 7:49 PM
TVDisneyForest WhitakerStar WarsCelebritiesDiego Luna
The revolution has been delayed. 

The Stars Wars series Andor, originally scheduled to premiere August 31, has been bumped back to September 21—but Disney+ gave us plenty to feast our eyes on in the series' August 1 trailer. 

In the trailer, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) announces his plans to infiltrate the Empire with a very clear directive.

"To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong," he says in the trailer. "They're so proud of themselves. They're so fat and satisfied. They can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house."

Once inside, he receives tutelage from Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who is new to the Star Wars universe

"The Empire is choking us so slowly," Luthen tells Andor. "We're starting not to notice. What I'm asking is this, wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?"

As part of his mission, Luthen begins to assemble an army, including Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). After Kleya (Adria Arjona) tells Luthen that she's worried he may have lost his touch, he rebukes by saying, "I'm not slipping. I've just been hiding for too long."

Andor, a prequel to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, follows "Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make," according to Disney+. "The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

The series also stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

In July, Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the first and already-confirmed second seasons of the show will span a total of five years—the first of which will be depicted during the show's first season, while the second season will cover the other four.

"The scale of the show is so huge," Gilroy told Empire. "Directors work in blocks of three episodes, so we did four blocks [in season one] of three episodes each."

With the grand scope that Andor sounds ready to deliver, we don't mind waiting a few more weeks. 

Get ready for war when Andor drops its first three episodes September 21 on Disney+.

