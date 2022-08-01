Subway Fan Scores Sandwiches for Life After Getting Massive Logo Tattoo

Watch : Grimes' Massive "Alien Scars" Back Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

One Subway superfan can now eat fresh for the rest of his life.

James Kuntz, a Colorado doctoral candidate, just scored free Subway sandwiches forever after he got a massive tattoo of the company's new Subway Series logo across his back.

How? Well, on July 27, Subway hosted a block party in Las Vegas at Bad Apple Tattoo where nine fans got an actual tattoo of the restaurant's new logo from two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe and his team. Depending on the size and location of the tattoo, those fans would either earn free subs for a month, a year, or the rest of their life.

"Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives," DJ Tambe said in a press release. "Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase."