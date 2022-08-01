Welcome to E! Insider

The CW's The Flash Ending With Season 9

Fans of The Flash should brace themselves for goodbye. Find out when The CW series will go off the air.

2023 will see a superhero sendoff.

On Aug. 1, The CW announced that The Flash will come to an end with its upcoming ninth season. The next installment, which will be shortened to 13 episodes, is slated to arrive on the network next year.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle," executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to TVLine. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

Wallace went on to thank the show's cast and crew for making "The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The series, which stars Grant Gustin as the titular hero, is the latest DC comic show to get the axe at The CW. In April, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that the drama would not move forward with a fourth season. 

"What an honor to make 51 episodes," she wrote at the time. "So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."

Shortly after Batwoman's cancelation, DC's Legends of Tomorrow was also canceled, marking the season seven finale as its series end. In May, Ava DuVernay's Naomi was canceled after just one season.

However, it's not just superhero shows coming to a close on The CW, as Riverdale is set to end with its seventh season in 2023.

For the fates of your other TV favorites, keep reading:

The CW
Ending: The Flash (The CW)

The race to The Flash's end is now on: The CW series will end with its ninth season in 2023.

NBC
Renewed: Weakest Link (NBC)

You are...renewed for season three! The Jane Lynch-hosted series will return with new episodes on NBC.

HBO Max
Canceled: Gordita Chronicles (HBO Max)

Gordita Chronicles will not get a second season at HBO Max.

Kane Skennar
Canceled: The Wilds (Prime Video)

Prime Video's young adult survival drama The Wilds was canceled after two seasons on July 28.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+
Renewed: iCarly (Paramount+)

Hopefully we'll get to find out what's next for Creddie, as iCarly has been renewed for another season.

TBS
Canceled: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

After seven seasons and more than 200 episodes, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is not returning to TBS this fall, the network announced July 25.

Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime Video
Renewed: Wheel of Time (Prime Video)

Season two of Wheel of Time hasn't even gotten a premiere date, but it's already been renewed for a third season. The cast confirmed the news at the Comic-Con panel July 21. 

SyFy
Renewed: Resident Alien (SyFy)

Resident Alien comes in peace and with renewal news: It will be back for season three.

FX
Renewed: Breeders (FX)

Following the season three finale, FX confirmed the Worsley family drama will continue in new episodes.

Scott McDermott/Peacock
Renewed: Dr. Death (Peacock)

Dr. Death will return for a second season on Peacock, but it will follow a different case. Season two will follow the story of surgeon Paolo Macchiarini.

FX
Renewed: The Bear (FX)

FX is cooking up another season of the Jeremy Allen White-fronted series mere weeks into the show's run.

Scott Patrick Green/ TBS
Canceled: Chad (TBS)

After being pushed from its spring premiere date, Chad was set to premiere in July. However, before its scheduled July 11 premiere date, the comedy was pulled by TBS.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Loot (Apple TV+)

The Maya Rudolph-led workplace comedy will have a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

We haven't seen the last of the Arconia, as Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season.

Aimee Spinks/HBO
Canceled: Gentleman Jack (HBO)

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are celebrating Anne Lister's legacy following the show's cancellation. "While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed," Suranne wrote on Instagram July 8, "this show has brought so many together, enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity, and gave me a real connection to you as its audience."

Nathan Bolster/BET
Renewed: The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Patricia Williams' sitcom is set to have a season three on BET+.

Prime Video
Canceled: Night Sky (Prime Video)

The Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons-led Prime Video series has been canceled.

Paramount Plus
Renewed: Evil (Paramount+)

On July 6, Paramount+ confirmed that Evil would have a fourth season.

Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME
Ending: Your Honor (Showtime)

According to Bryan Cranston, season two of Your Honor will be the drama's last.

"As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they've ever had," he said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "and so, one more season of that."

Kareem Black/Bravo
Canceled: Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo)

A source confirmed to E! News that Million Dollar Listing New York has been put on pause by Bravo. So, don't expect a season 10 any time soon.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
Canceled: The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO)

After one season, The Time Traveler's Wife, starring Theo James and Rose Leslie, was canceled at HBO.

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (NBC/CBS)

CBS canceled the reboot in May, but NBC saved it and ordered two more seasons. "It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" star Jay Hernandez tweeted. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana"

Paramount+
Canceled: Why Women Kill (Paramount+)

The streamer renewed the series for a third season in late 2021, before pulling the plug on their plans this July. "Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill," the streamer said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons."

The CW
Canceled: Tom Swift (The CW)

The Nancy Drew spin-off was canceled after only five episodes. 

FOX
Canceled: Duncanville (Fox)

The Fox animated comedy from Amy Poehler and a voice cast that included Poehler, Rashida Jones, Ty Burrell and Wiz Khalifa was canceled after three seasons. The series has six remaining episodes that will air on Hulu later in 2022.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Renewed: The Old Man (FX)

The Jeff Bridges-led series will return for a second season.

Mark Hill/Hulu
Canceled: Woke (Hulu)

The Lamorne Morris-starring Woke, inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight, was canceled after two seasons on Hulu.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

On June 22, Netflix announced that the glitzy real estate saga been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. Production on season six is expected to start in summer 2022.

Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC
Renewed: Dark Winds (AMC)

Dark Winds may've just premiered on AMC and AMC+ on June 12, but it's already been renewed for a second season.

CBC
Ending: Workin' Moms (CBC Television)

The Canadian sitcom, which streams on Netflix in the United States, will be ending with its seventh season.

