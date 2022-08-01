The CW's The Flash Ending With Season 9

Watch : Grant Gustin & Candice Patton Talk "The Flash" 100th Episode

2023 will see a superhero sendoff.

On Aug. 1, The CW announced that The Flash will come to an end with its upcoming ninth season. The next installment, which will be shortened to 13 episodes, is slated to arrive on the network next year.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle," executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to TVLine. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

Wallace went on to thank the show's cast and crew for making "The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The series, which stars Grant Gustin as the titular hero, is the latest DC comic show to get the axe at The CW. In April, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that the drama would not move forward with a fourth season.

"What an honor to make 51 episodes," she wrote at the time. "So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."