How Hayley Hasselhoff Wants to Re-Write How We Love Our Body

Hayley Hasselhoff is on a mission to empower people to love the skin they're in.

The model opened up about how her health journey is not dictated by a number on a scale, but rather, how it can shape her overall wellbeing.

"We shouldn't stop our lives because of our size," she exclusively told E! News. "We should celebrate ourselves in every stage of our lives."

"I really feel the conversation needs to be re-written about how you can love your body," she continued. "You can love your body while trying to achieve new wellness or health goals. That's something that I don't think we speak up enough about in the community of body positivity."

According to Hayley, whose parents are David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, says she's someone who "loves my body the way it is," but she explained that her perspective has also changed now that she's focused on her wellness as a whole.