How Hayley Hasselhoff Wants to Re-Write How We Love Our Body

Hayley Hasselhoff is on a mission to empower people to love the skin they're in.
The model opened up about how her health journey is not dictated by a number on a scale, but rather, how it can shape her overall wellbeing.
"We shouldn't stop our lives because of our size," she exclusively told E! News. "We should celebrate ourselves in every stage of our lives."
"I really feel the conversation needs to be re-written about how you can love your body," she continued. "You can love your body while trying to achieve new wellness or health goals. That's something that I don't think we speak up enough about in the community of body positivity."
According to Hayley, whose parents are David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, says she's someone who "loves my body the way it is," but she explained that her perspective has also changed now that she's focused on her wellness as a whole.
"I've started to recognize that I have all the tools in the world to nourish my mind and to walk me through challenging moments," she said. "But, I wanted to make sure that I was also nourishing my body and paying as much attention to that as well."
It's one of the reasons Hayley said she partnered with Plenity, a prescription-only weight loss aid, noting, "They're trying to preach that you should love your body. They help you recognize smaller portions without depriving yourself and recognizing that real life comes into play as well."
She added, "We shouldn't feel shameful for wanting to talk about how we evolve over time."
For Hayley, her health journey has transformed into "being more mindful with my meals, rather than looking at a specific size as a target point."
"I don't think that size can dictate your worth or can dictate your happiness," she declared. "It's all about being able to find tools in which you feel more connected to yourself and validating on a day-to-day basis. The way we nourish our mind and nourish our body really helps us feel most connected to who we are."
Although Hayley hopes her message will empower others, she brought up the importance of paving your own path in the health and wellness space.
"It's wonderful to look at somebody's journey, but remember that you are special the way that you are," she shared. "It's a challenging time with social media and TikTok. I can catch myself doing the comparisons."
But as she so eloquently reminded us, "Loving yourself is an uphill battle and that it will always come with challenges but let's do it together. Let's showcase that we can all be each other's best friends and especially be our own."