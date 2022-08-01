Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says These Celebs Are Her Style Icons

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks New Gloria Vanderbilt Campaign

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a style icon in her own right, but even she looks to celebs for fashion inspiration.

"I love Sophia Loren," the actress exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 1. "I love her sexy, classic, timeless style. I love Rihanna for being audacious and bold."

But perhaps the 40-year-old's biggest inspiration comes from women who aren't afraid to break the fashion norm, as she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker, "I love women who have the ability to bring personality into their clothes, that are actually trendsetters that are not afraid to have a point of view, versus just conforming to what you're told trends are."

Helping women express themselves through fashion is something Priyanka is doing as the new face of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans, and she dished all about her favorite styles from the brand's latest collection.

"I love the skinny. It's always really nice to have a great skinny," the Quantico alum shared. "But I like my jeans to be a little bit forgiving, so I'm happy with the flare jean."