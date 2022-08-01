See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover

Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion."

The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.

Not that this should surprise fans. After all, North has developed a love of makeup (her mom Kim and her aunt Kylie Jenner do run cosmetics empires). But her specialty is not exactly a glam makeover like one might expect.

"She's really into special effects makeup," Kim said in June during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "She does really good wounds and scars."

In fact, North is so good at the makeup technique, she's now teaching her pals. Kim hosted a "spooky wilderness-themed" birthday party for North and her friends earlier this summer so that North could give lessons.

"I got her a teacher to show her and get all of the supplies," the mom of four—who also shares kids Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West—continued. "So, she wanted to teach her girlfriends, and we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky, and she wanted, like, these mannequin heads….There was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars. She's really good at it."