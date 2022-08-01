Superga Flash Deals: How To Get a 73% Discount From the Iconic Shoe Brand

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you feel like you have nothing to wear, you can just switch up your shoes. Footwear can really switch up the vibe of your entire ensemble in an instant. Having a collection of reliable shoes, statement-making styles, and seasonal must-haves is just what your wardrobe needs. Superga is a great go-to for all of your footwear needs. Of course, they're famous for their white sneakers, but they have a ton of versatile styles to offer. Plus, there's a major sale going on right now.

Superga sales don't happen very often, but when they do, it's tough not to shop. Use the promo code SUMMER40 to get a 40% discount on your purchase. That 40% discount also applies to sale prices, which means you can save a lot more depending on which styles you buy. Shopaholics rejoice— you can save up to 73%. Plus, if you spend $50+, you get free shipping. There are so many fashionable options to choose from. Here are some standout picks from the sale.