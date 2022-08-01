Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff and Ashley Tisdale Enjoy a Star-Studded Mom's Trip

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks Prioritizing Parenting & Personal Time

Cool moms unite!

Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale reunited for an epic kid-free weekend getaway at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

"Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep," Hilary captioned a carousel of July 31 Instagram photos of the group, which also included makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, entrepreneur Samii Ryan and food blogger Gaby Dalkin. "love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge."

The How I Met Your Father star added that the group was missing Mandy Moore, who regularly attends their mommy meet-ups.

In the post, the moms posed at the resort in their matching cream hoodies and sweatpants, which featured the word "Mother" on the pant leg. They also drank glasses of red wine together, listened to music and enjoyed time at the pool.

Last July, Hilary—who shares son Luca, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 16 months, with husband Matthew Koma—hosted a Mommy and Me class for the ladies and their little ones.