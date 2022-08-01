Top Chef Season 20's European Destination Revealed

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Top Chef is headed across the pond.

Bravo announced on Aug. 1 that the Emmy-nominated show's upcoming 20th season will film in London, marking the cooking competition series' first season set entirely abroad.

The network also revealed season 20 will also be a "World All-Stars" showdown that will "bring together 16 of the most talented, creative and decorated chefs who have competed in their respective countries' versions of the series as they vie for the ultimate Top Chef title."

Padma Lakshmi will return as host and will judge alongside Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Production starts in the U.K. later this month and the season will air in 2023.

"We've always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true," Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President of Current Production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the U.K.'s exceptional ingredients and international flavors."