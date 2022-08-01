Love Island USA's Felipe Gomes Sounds Off on Getting Dumped

Sometimes you just can't crack on.
Such was the case for Love Island USA's Felipe Gomes, who was dumped by Courtney Boerner on the July 31 episode of the Peacock series—a decision he apparently knew was coming. As Felipe told E! News post-elimination, "I'm a sensitive person, and I knew she was going to pick Bryce [Fins]. But it's alright."
"I know in the villa, feelings change all the time and you have to make a decision based on what you're feeling at that time," he continued. "So I just told her, 'If you're happy with your decision, [that's] the most important. I'm not going to blame you or be sad or mad or anything. It's your choice.'"
Had Felipe been able to go back and make a new choice of his own, he revealed that Mady McLanahan would've been his pick—especially in light of the recent shakeup involving her, Andy Voyen, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell.
"I knew she liked Andy, and she was upset he chose Sydney against her," Felipe explained. "But for me, it was good with Courtney, so why am I going to be changing and be more confused, you know?"
Speaking of Andy, Felipe theorized that if anyone's playing games in the villa, it's him. "It seems to me he was there more for the money and not for love," Felipe said. "In my opinion, I knew what he did with Isaiah, I don't like that as a person."
All in all, Felipe called Love Island USA a good experience.
"I'm not a guy who likes to express my feelings so much," he told E!. "I hide many things and I like to be sure of all my feelings before I say something. But I like any side of the deal, you don't have time to think if it's right or wrong...you have to be true with yourself and follow your own instincts and do your best the whole time. So I feel this is going to change my life outside."
Love Island USA is now streaming on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)