Love Island USA's Felipe Gomes Sounds Off on Getting Dumped

Watch : Love Island USA's Felipe REACTS to Getting Dumped

Sometimes you just can't crack on.

Such was the case for Love Island USA's Felipe Gomes, who was dumped by Courtney Boerner on the July 31 episode of the Peacock series—a decision he apparently knew was coming. As Felipe told E! News post-elimination, "I'm a sensitive person, and I knew she was going to pick Bryce [Fins]. But it's alright."

"I know in the villa, feelings change all the time and you have to make a decision based on what you're feeling at that time," he continued. "So I just told her, 'If you're happy with your decision, [that's] the most important. I'm not going to blame you or be sad or mad or anything. It's your choice.'"

Had Felipe been able to go back and make a new choice of his own, he revealed that Mady McLanahan would've been his pick—especially in light of the recent shakeup involving her, Andy Voyen, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell.

"I knew she liked Andy, and she was upset he chose Sydney against her," Felipe explained. "But for me, it was good with Courtney, so why am I going to be changing and be more confused, you know?"