Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating

Watch : Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife

Ne-Yo wants to keep his family's business out of the public eye.

The "Miss Independent" singer asked for privacy for his family after his wife Crystal Renay—mother to his three kids Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 13 months—accused him of cheating on her throughout their 8-year relationship. (Ne-Yo also shares daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10, with ex Monyetta Shaw.)

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he tweeted on July 31. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

Ne-Yo's tweet comes after Crystal shared a scathing Instagram post about his alleged infidelity.

"8 years of lies and deception," she wrote July 30. "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected...every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."