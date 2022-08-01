Angelina Jolie Proudly Announces Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College

Watch : Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Her Kids & They're All Grown Up

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt now have a Spelman girl on their hands!

On July 31, the Eternals actress announced that her oldest daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women located in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned the Instagram post of the teen posing with other students. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Angelina seemed to be enjoying herself at Spelman's "SpelHouse" back-to-school event with Morehouse College, an HBCU men's liberal institution in Atlanta. The actress was seen learning how to do the Electric Slide with other students and their parents. Towards the end of the video, Angelina shared a hug with Zahara as they laughed and danced.

Angelina—who also shares daughter Shiloh, 16, sons Maddox, 20, and Pax, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with Brad—and Zahara have always been advocates of social justice.