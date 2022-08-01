Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Mike "The Situation" & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Boy

Start fist pumping and get ready to celebrate because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting another baby.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!!" Mike wrote. "We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023. God is Good."

And, of course, their co-stars were thrilled about the news. "So so so happy for you guys!!!" Paul DelVecchio, a.k.a. DJ Pauly D, wrote in the comments. Added Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, "Yassssssss."

The little one will join Mike and Lauren's son Romeo Reign Sorrentino, and it looks like the 14-month-old is already getting ready to welcome the new family member as he was spotted wearing a "big bro" T-shirt in one of the Sorrentinos' photos.

Lauren and Mike have spoken about their road to parenthood before. After Mike returned home from prison—where he served eight months for one count of tax evasion—in 2019, he and Lauren were ready to start a family.

"The night he came home we actually conceived," Lauren told Good Morning America at the time, "and then at about six and half, seven weeks I miscarried."