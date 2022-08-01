Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk.
The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
The model's recent post comes just a few weeks after she also enjoyed a tropical trip, during which she shared all the sunny snaps to her Instagram. And just a little while after her initial posts, Devin himself posted a few pics of a similar nature—leading fans to believe he was also on that very same vacation.
However, the pair's recent reunions aren't all too surprising, considering the outings come just a few weeks after a source told E! News that the two were rekindling their romance after calling a quick time out on their two-year courtship in late June.
"She and Devin are fully back together," the insider told E! News in mid-July. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."
Although the two hit a "rough patch," earlier this summer, which led to their breakup—it proved to be not the end of the road for the couple, but just a bump along the way.
"They moved on and it's going really well," the source added. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding in Napa."
And that time together continues.