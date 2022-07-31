Hannah Dodd, Bridgerton's New Francesca, Shares Thoughts on Season 3

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan CONFIRMS Season 3 Storyline

Dear reader, Hannah Dodd is ready to join the Bridgerton ton.

Back in May, it was announced that the actress would be taking over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the popular Netflix period drama. The character was previously played in the first two seasons by Ruby Stokes, who left the series to star in the upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

"I'm so excited," Dodd told TVLine. "Everybody's been so lovely. I just want to do a good job."

The actress, who has read six of the Bridgerton novels thus far, said that she started with When He Was Wicked in order to better get in touch with her character. The novel, which is the sixth in the series written by Julia Quinn, centers around the romance between Francesca and Michael Stirling.

"I didn't know what I'd got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible," she told the outlet. "It's such a beautiful book and she's such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her."