Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89: Star Trek Co-Star George Takei and Others Pay Tribute to Actress

The Star Trek community is in mourning following the death of Nichelle Nichols.
The trailblazing actress, who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original 1960s series and movies, died at age 89 on July 30. Her son Kyle Johnson, her only child, announced her death online.
Following the sad news, Nichelle's Star Trek co-star George Takei, who originated the role of Sulu, was almost at a loss of words. "I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89," he wrote on Twitter. "For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend."
George, 85, also posted a photo of himself and Nichelle giving the Vulcan salute at an event from recent years, writing, "We lived long and prospered together."
The two, as well as many of their Star Trek co-stars, remained friends after working together and have often been photographed at events. The actress served as best lady at the actor's wedding to Brad Altman in 2008.
Walter Koenig, 85, who played Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek, served as best man. In 2012, Nichelle, George and Leonard Nimoy supported their friend at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, decades after receiving their own stars.
Leonard, who played half-Vulcan first officer Spock, died at age 83 in 2015. Adam Nimoy, his son (and husband of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actress Terry Farrell), posted on Twitter a photo of his dad with the late actress.
"My favorite photo of Dad and Nichelle Nichols on set," he wrote. "The importance of Nichelle's legacy cannot be over-emphasized. She was much loved and will be missed."
Koenig and William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, are the only surviving members of the original Star Trek. Neither has commented on Nichelle's death.
Nichelle was one of the first Black actors to play a major role on television. She and William also broke a cultural barrier when they engaged in American TV's first interracial kiss, on a 1968 episode of Star Trek.
In addition to George, Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura on the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, also paid tribute to Nichelle following news of her death.
"She made room for so many of us," she tweeted. "She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it! #RIPNichelleNichols"
See more tributes to Nichelle below:
Melissa C. Navia, who plays Erica Ortegas on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: "Nichelle Nichols...Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share."
Wilson Cruz, who plays Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery: "Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us. With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky."
Tawny Newsome, who voices Beckett Mariner on Star Trek: Lower Decks: "Thank you for giving so many of us a place in the universe. #NichelleNichols."
Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway, Star Trek's first female captain, on Star Trek: Voyager: "Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again. May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols"
Lynda Carter, star of the 1970s TV show Wonder Woman: "Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you."
Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Rest In Peace Nichelle."
Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation and its movies: "RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken."
The official Star Trek Twitter: "We're deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols - a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed."
Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and Georgia gubernatorial candidate, shared a photo of herself with Nichelle, writing, "Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura"
NASA, who Nichelle worked with to recruit women and minorities for the space shuttle program: "We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars."