Kylie Jenner Dances With Kris Jenner in Tribute Video to Mom

It's a mother-daughter dance off!

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share the most adorable video of herself gettin' down with mom Kris Jenner.

In the clip, fittingly set to the song "Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman" by Papa Razzi and the Photogs, the 24-year-old sports an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while the 66-year-old pops in a hot pink power suit. Not taking themselves too seriously, The Kardashians stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting.

The comments section quickly lit up with an outpouring of positive feedback, particularly for Kris, including one message which read, "I hope to be a mom like THE Kris Jenner," and another that said, "This pink suit is a vibe."

Other comments called for the iconic Kardashian family matriarch to create her own TikTok account, "ASAP."