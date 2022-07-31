Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years

Crystal penned her post three months after she and Ne-Yo renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony following past marital strife and a breakup in 2020. Speaking on E!'s Daily Pop in May, the singer said that at one point while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife found themselves "considering divorce."

"It took a lot of really uncomfortable conversations," Ne-Yo continued. "As a human being, it's just real difficult, especially with somebody that you love and you care for. You care about how they feel, So to tell them something about themselves that they may not enjoy, it's hard to do that, on top of it being hard to hear about yourself."

Their relationship difficulties are at the center of his song, "Don't Love Me," which the signer wrote during the pandemic. He added, "I've always been better at writing it down as opposed to saying it out loud."