Kate Middleton Showcases Nautical Style at Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

Feeling nauty.
Ahead of competing in the "Commonwealth Race" at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 31, Kate Middleton got into theme by showcasing her best nautical style on land.
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the docks in the historic naval town of Plymouth, England wearing a navy blue and white striped cashmere sweater by Erdem, which she paired perfectly with high-waisted white linen shorts with gold button details by Holland Cooper. She finished off the classic look with white low-top sneakers by Superga and delicate gold hoop earrings
Her sapphire engagement ring—which she received from husband Prince William in 2010 and which once belonged to the late Princess Diana—was also fully on display.
Later in the day, the 40-year-old changed into a wetsuit as she competed with Team Great Britain against New Zealand in a friendly race around the south coast of England. She joined by Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, whom she first met at the London 2012 Summer Games.
This isn't the first time Kate has taken on the nautical fashion trend. In 2019, the royal wore a similar striped sweater by Joostricot with a pair of L.K. Bennett high-waisted pants white buttons along the front for the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in London before competing against her husband on the water during a charity event.
Kate's most recent stylish day at sea comes hot on the heels of her appearances at Wimbledon earlier this month, where she took in the tennis tournament alongside William, 40, and their eldest child Prince George, 9.
The couple—who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in April—also share daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, and son Prince Louis, 3.