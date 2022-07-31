Kate Middleton Showcases Nautical Style at Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

Watch : Kate Middleton's STUNNING Fashion Moments Over the Years

Feeling nauty.

Ahead of competing in the "Commonwealth Race" at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 31, Kate Middleton got into theme by showcasing her best nautical style on land.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the docks in the historic naval town of Plymouth, England wearing a navy blue and white striped cashmere sweater by Erdem, which she paired perfectly with high-waisted white linen shorts with gold button details by Holland Cooper. She finished off the classic look with white low-top sneakers by Superga and delicate gold hoop earrings

Her sapphire engagement ring—which she received from husband Prince William in 2010 and which once belonged to the late Princess Diana—was also fully on display.

Later in the day, the 40-year-old changed into a wetsuit as she competed with Team Great Britain against New Zealand in a friendly race around the south coast of England. She joined by Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, whom she first met at the London 2012 Summer Games.