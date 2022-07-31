How Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Honored Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow on Her Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox will always be there for Lisa Kudrow.

In honor of Lisa's 59th birthday, the two took to their Instagram Stories to pay tribute to their former Friends co-star.

On July 30, over a series of posts, Jennifer, 53, shared a throwback pic of the besties from the 2003 People's Choice Awards as well as a GIF of their Friends characters jumping up and down and clapping with the message, "I Love You." She also included a recent selfie of herself kissing Lisa on the cheek, captioned with three emojis: a red heart, birthday cake and kissy face.

Courteney, 58, also shared a video of herself and Lisa laughing together on her Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday loot," she wrote with the clip. "You make everything better. And funnier!"

Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney played BFFs Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Monica Gellar on the NBC's hit sitcom for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Nearly three decades later, the trio remain ultra tight IRL and even maintain a group text.