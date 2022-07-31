Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation

Watch : Sophia Grace Thanks Ellen DeGeneres for the Opportunities

Sophia Grace Brownlee remains au naturel.

The 19-year-old cleared up rumors about her physical appearance in a new video she posted to YouTube, saying she's never gone under the knife or used injectables.

"So someone said, ‘At first, when I saw you on social media, I thought you had plastic surgery, do you?'" she said in reference to a fan comment on July 29. "No, I don't have any plastic surgery. I've probably answered this quite a lot of times on my Instagram and on YouTube. So no, I haven't had any plastic surgery."

Sophia Grace said that the most common misconception she hears is that she has altered her lips, which she denies.

"I mean, I really don't think my lips look that big," she continued. "Maybe I haven't underlined them as much as I usually do today. But I've never had lip fillers. I wouldn't be interested in getting lip fillers."

Although she has ruled out needles for now, she does admit to changing up her look with the help of simple beauty products.