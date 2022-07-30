YouTuber Nash Grier Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Giavasis

Officially a family of four.
Youtube star Nash Grier has welcomed a baby girl with fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, In a joyous Instagram post, Taylor shared that the couple welcomed their second child on July 27 after three hours of labor.
"I am sure I will have more to say at a later time but for now all I can say is birth is wild and yet all things magical," she wrote on July 29. "Thank you to my midwife who I can't live without, to my doula who gives the best counter pressure. My mother who played with my very alert toddler at 3 am."
She also gave a sweet shoutout to Nash along with details about the home birth.
"Most importantly, thank you to my life partner for making this child with me, for physically holding me up while I brought her into the world," she continued, "and for promptly throwing out the rug I shit and bled all over."
With the message, Taylor shared a series of black-and-white photos from the big day, including a few of herself in labor and one of Nash holding the newborn alongside their 2-year-old son Malakai Giavasis Grier.
Nash also shared several of the shots on his own Instagram page, including a precious close-up of him snuggling with his new daughter.
The parents did not disclose the little girl's name.
Nash and Taylor began dating in 2015 and got engaged four years later. While pregnant with the couple's first child, Taylor shared on her Instagram that "as long as I can remember I've wanted to be a mommy."
"I've always been enthralled with pregnancy and the joy/strength that come with motherhood," she shared in April 2019. "I am honored to be able to experience such a gift. The love and support Nash and I have received has made us feel like the luckiest people on earth."
She added, "We look forward to the future and sharing the rest of our journey."