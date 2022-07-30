Netflix Sues Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Creators for Infringement

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2: All the Fashion You MUST See

Now this lawsuit is set to be the talk of the ton.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, have been sued by Netflix for copyright and trademark infringement. The move comes just days after the pair hosted a live performance of the Grammy award-winning musical album at The Kennedy Center in New York City on July 26.

"Defendants Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear and their companies ("Barlow & Bear") have taken valuable intellectual property from the Netflix original series Bridgerton to build an international brand for themselves," the lawsuit claims. "Netflix owns the exclusive right to create Bridgerton songs, musicals, or any other derivative works based on Bridgerton. Barlow & Bear cannot take that right—made valuable by others' hard work—for themselves, without permission. Yet that is exactly what they have done."

Barlow and Bear's musical adaptation of the hit series went viral on TikTok last year. It was later released as an album in September 2021 and took home the award for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2022 Grammys.