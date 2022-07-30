President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again in "Rebound" Case

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

President Joe Biden has tested positive again for COVID-19, days after testing negative following an initial infection of the virus.

The 79-year-old U.S. leader and his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, announced the news on July 30. "Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again," Biden wrote on Twitter. "This happens with a small minority of folks. I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

In a statement released by the White House, O'Connor said, "As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication," referring to an oral antiviral treatment prescribed to eligible COVID-19 patients.