Dancing With the Stars' Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers

Dancing down the aisle!
Brandon Armstrong, a Dancing With the Stars pro, married Brylee Ivers on July 30, a rep for the dancer and choreographer confirmed to E! News.
The two wed in a religious, outdoor ceremony in front of about 125 family and friends in Utah at Siempre, a venue located in the mountains, People reported. The bride wore a white, square neck, cap sleeve Alta Moda Bridal wedding gown with a long train and a cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a black tux.
Brandon, 28, proposed to Brylee, 24, this past March. The groom began dating his now-wife after he slid into her DMs in 2021.
"I downloaded an app that's similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny," the groom recalled to People. "I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM'ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me."
This past June, Brylee celebrated the pair's upcoming nuptials at a bachelorette party. She shared an Instagram photo showing herself and her friends posing cowboy hats and bikinis, with everyone but herself wearing cow-print ones.
She captioned the post, "Put a finger down if your friends threw the best bachelorette party of your life where you literally flew out to Texas, twerked on stage at a drag show(yep), had a pool party, made unique shaped pancakes…, did a blow up wipe out obstacle course at the lake, and finished it off country dancing with drunk folks at Billy Bobs all in the name of my "Last Hoedown".
Brandon commented, "Someone PLEASE get me a cowboy hat ASAP."
Brandon joined DWTS as a troupe member in 2017. He was made a pro the following year during season 27, partnering with Tinashe. Since then, he has partnered with Mary Wilson, Jeannie Mai and most recently last fall, Kenya Moore.