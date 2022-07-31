Dancing With the Stars' Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers

Watch : "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities

Dancing down the aisle!

Brandon Armstrong, a Dancing With the Stars pro, married Brylee Ivers on July 30, a rep for the dancer and choreographer confirmed to E! News.

The two wed in a religious, outdoor ceremony in front of about 125 family and friends in Utah at Siempre, a venue located in the mountains, People reported. The bride wore a white, square neck, cap sleeve Alta Moda Bridal wedding gown with a long train and a cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a black tux.

Brandon, 28, proposed to Brylee, 24, this past March. The groom began dating his now-wife after he slid into her DMs in 2021.

"I downloaded an app that's similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny," the groom recalled to People. "I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM'ed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me."