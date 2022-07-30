Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Yeezy Design Sketches

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings

Ready to take over the family business.

North West recently stopped by Kanye West's Yeezy studio and contributed some creepy-looking designs for her father's fashion line.

In pics shared by her mom Kim Kardashian to her Instagram Stories on July 29, the 9-year-old used a black Sharpie to draw two eerie faces with dark eyes. They were adorned with braids that appeared to be made from real hair. One of the figures even has one coming out of its mouth. something coming out of its mouth.

In other snaps from the visit, North can be seen modeling a pair of silver futuristic shades from the rapper's collection. Kim—who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye—wrote in the caption of the snaps, "YR 3022 @YEEZY SHDZ."

This isn't the first time North has showcased her artistic style. During a recent video tour of her home for Vogue, Kim showed off her daughter's "emo" artwork which included a charcoal self-portrait with empty eyes and a fire-breathing mouth—similar to the creature in the new sketches.