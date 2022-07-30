See Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn Meet Metallica—and Jam Out to "Master of Puppets" With the Band

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

It's safe to say Eddie Munson's dreams came true this week.

Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.

In a video shared to Metallica's Instagram page on July 29, Joseph took viewers with him as he met the iconic group. And while it's safe to say Joseph (and his character Eddie) are fond of Metallica, the admiration is mutual. In the clip, James Hetfield told Joseph he's a "big fan" of the Netflix series.

"Have been since season one," James shared. "My kids and I, it's been a bonding experience for us."

On the topic of "Master of Puppets," Joseph noted that he had the song on repeat for two years. He added, "I feel very connected to you guys."