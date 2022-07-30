Love Island USA: Revamp Your Kitchen With Decor Inspired by the Villa

Feel like a you're living at the Love Island villa with these kitchen decor items.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 30, 2022 12:23 AMTags
Love Island Kitchen DecorPeacock/Love Island

Love Island USA is the reality TV show of the summer. Watch this season for romance, fun challenges, drama, love triangles, and, believe it or not, some home decor inspiration. The Love Island villa has some signature design elements that you can incorporate into your own space. Of course, the show is famous for its neon signs, but we've also tracked down the villa's umbrellas and beach towels

All summer long we will deliver the shoppable Love Island content you've been looking for. You may not live at a villa, but you can feel like part of the show with canisters and glassware inspired by the series.

Glassware Inspired by Love Island

RB Champagne Flute White Premium Plastic Unbreakable Reusable- Set of 6

Keep things a little bit mysterious with some opaque champagne flutes. This six-piece set is just what you need to feel like you're toasting in the villa. These glasses have 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$25
$20
Amazon

Gingprous Colored Stemless Wine Glasses- Set of 6

If you like to mix things up with your glassware, this set has six different colors to choose from. These distinct options are smart to have at a party to prevent confusion over is drinking out of each glass.

 

$30
$27
Amazon

Lily's Home Unbreakable Poolside Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses- Set of 4

If you love the idea of mismatched colorful glassware, but you prefer plastic, here's a great pool-safe option.

 
$25
Amazon

JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4

And, of course you can't go wrong with a classic, clear wine glass. This four-piece set is dishwasher-safe and it has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
$24
Amazon

Jonathan Adler Canisters from Love Island

Peacock/Love Island

Jonathan Adler Vice Love Canister

Of course, love is top of mind on this reality show, but if you want to bring some positivity to your home, this canister comes in red and black. 

$110
Jonathan Adler
$92
Amazon
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue

Jonathan Adler Vice Peace Canister in Blue

Manifest good vibes with this blue "Peace" canister.

$110
Jonathan Adler
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue
$98
Amazon

Jonathan Adler Vice Secrets Canister

A canister full of secrets— how intriguing. Keep the contents of this canister mysterious or you can use this for snacks, keys, hair ties, or other small essentials.

$130
Jonathan Adler
$158
Farfetch
$134
Harrods

Jonathan Adler Vice Glitter Canister

If you're crafty, you could keep glitter in here. Or if you want the ambiance of glitter without the mess, you use this for something else.

$95
Jonathan Adler
$88
Purple- Amazon
$88
Black- Amazon

Jonathan Adler Vice Munchies Canister

Store your secret snacks in this Jonathan Adler canister, which also comes in black.

$150
Jonathan Adler
$150
$112
Horchow
$150
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Woof Canister

This canister is pawfect for dog treats. It also comes in black.

$130
Jonathan Adler
$116
Amazon
$130
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Meow Canister

The canisters aren't just for the dogs. Keep catnip or cat toys in a "meow" canister.

$130
Jonathan Adler
$134
Amazon
$130
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Meow Canister

You can get the "meow" canister in black and it's on sale.

$130
$98
Jonathan Adler
$134
Amazon
$130
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Calories Canister

Here's another great spot for your favorite snacks.

$110
Jonathan Adler
$98
Amazon
$110
Neiman Marcus

Jonathan Adler Vice Peace Canister in Black

Bring some peace to your home with this black and white canister.

$110
$83
Jonathan Adler
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue

Jonathan Adler Vice Gilded Peace Canister

Go for the gold with this metallic-adorned canister.

$130
Jonathan Adler

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out these beauty products from the Villa glam room.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

