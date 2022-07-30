Kourtney Kardashian Subtly Supports Landon Barker's Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian has given Charli D'Amelio her seal of approval.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed the TikToker some love on July 29, sharing a picture of Charli's newly-released Born Dreamer fragrance to her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the perfume bottle, complete with a star-shaped cap, sits on a set of fluffy white sheets.

Kourtney tagged Charli's account alongside heart, stars and cloud emojis.

Needless to say, Charli was on cloud nine with the sweet shoutout. The 18-year-old—who is dating Landon Barker, the son of Kourtney's husband Travis Barker—re-shared the Poosh founder's image with four emojis of white hearts.

Things between Charli and Landon, 18, are looking a little more serious these days. Shortly after a source confirmed to E! News in June that the two were "in the early stages of dating," they were seen holding hands at Machine Gun Kelly's party in New York City.