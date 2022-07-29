Everything You Need to Know About E!'s First-Ever Original Rom-Com Married By Mistake

Watch : Best Valentine's Day Rom-Com Movies to Watch

Production has officially begun on E!'s first-ever movie.

Starring Chloe Bennet, Blair Penner and Anthony Konechny, the romantic comedy Married By Mistake (working title) is set to premiere early next year.

Bennet will star as Riley, an MBA grad who, after losing out on her dream job, shares a wild night out with her bestie and classmate, Nate (Penner). Waking up the next morning in Las Vegas, the two discover they accidentally tied the knot during their drunken escapades.

Jobless and without much on the horizon, Riley decides to move with Riley back to his Tennessee hometown to help him save his family's business. But just as she begins making a name for herself in the company, Nate's ex-girlfriend and handsome older brother Rhys (Konechny)—who takes a liking to Riley—arrive to shake things up.

Will the best friends be able to keep up their ruse, or will old and new romances put everything in jeopardy? You'll have to tune in and find out.