Your August Horoscopes Are Here: Leo, Say Goodbye to Negative Thoughts

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: The Four of Pentacles

Music: "Drawn to the Rhythm" by Sarah McLachlan, "bye bye" by Oscar Anton, "Band on the Run" by Wings

Shhhhh. Wow, do you hear that, Leo? There is a voice you've been working on quieting. It might have been screaming from within or maybe it was just a faint, negative little nag. Maybe it was the echoes of your ancestors holding you back—or maybe it's actually a parent you still hear now? Whatever the voice is—you seem to have silenced it. Bye-bye. This person, this voice, doesn't have the power to hurt you the way it has been. And now you can hear your own beautiful, powerful voice with so much more clarity! Ahhhh, sweet, optimistic, clear words equal clear vision.

This month isn't about focusing on money, but about focusing on the vision, and the money will come. In the meantime, it might be helpful for you to give yourself a budget—or if you prefer, a manifestation practice? We are talking long-term goals here now, not immediate reward. And as I write this, I realize that part of what is shifting and healing in you as those voices quiet down may be strongly rooted in family money issues. Can you look at where you have let money take up way too much of your thought process, whether it's feeling you don't have enough, not wanting to spend too much, not wanting to waste it? In any case, you can stand to pay it less attention.

Final Thought: "All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost; The old that is strong does not wither, Deep roots are not reached by the frost." —J.R.R. Tolkien