Jennifer Garner Has a Warning About "Injecting Anything Into Your Face"

Jennifer Garner shared her beauty advice, which included a strong warning towards injections. Read her message on waiting "absolutely long as possible to add anything" to the face.

Watch: Jennifer Garner Says "Be Cautious" With Face Injections

Jennifer Garner's beauty secrets are simpler than one may think.

Her sage advice? "Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," the 50-year-old shared in a July 27 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything."

She added, "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

As for her thoughts on how to curb the habit of obsessing "over changes" or aiming to "fix something on your face," Jennifer advised to put energy elsewhere.

"Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she said. "We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good."

Even though Jennifer doesn't spend too much time in the mirror, the actress still has a great hair routine locked down.

"My day usually starts with a really hard workout," she explained. "Then, it gets all gross, so I have to wash it... I always do a mask over the weekend to treat my hair." She finishes it up with a towel dry, a styling cream and an anti-frizz spray

So, it's safe to say frizzy hair days and unnecessary injections are not welcome in Jennifer's routine.

