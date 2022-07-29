Selena Gomez's Pink Manicure Is Barbiecore Perfection

Selena Gomez's new beauty look will give you a fetish for the Barbiecore trend.
The Only Murders in the Building actress tapped into the celebrity-favorite craze—which exploded earlier this year after photos emerged of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming the upcoming Barbie movie—with a pinkish-purple manicure.
Nail artist Tom Bachik gave Selena her fresh set of claws.
"New nails, who dis?" he captioned his July 28 Instagram post. "New work alert for @selenagomez a fun, happy color to match the queen's energy."
It's unclear when exactly the "Fetish" singer got her nails done in the Barbie-esque hue, but it's a color she's been favoring lately.
To celebrate her 30th birthday on July 22, Selena dazzled in a blush pink Versace gown that featured diaphanous tulle fabric wrapped around her shoulders and draped down the neckline and bodice.
The design's delicate beading and thigh-slit paired with Selena's retro half-up hairstyle and mauvy lip added an extra bit of sparkle to her look.
Selena's old-Hollywood glamour appears to be the start of a new era for her, especially since she's been wearing more classic and retro-inspired looks.
However, the A-lister's style isn't the only thing evolving these days. The Rare Beauty founder reflected on the "beautiful" and "painful" lessons she learned over the years.
"Though there are so many words to say I'll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," her Instagram message read on July 25. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."
Although Selena admitted she is "someone who is still learning," she explained there are many things she's certain about, like "what matters and what she wants."
"I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me," she continued. "I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."
She added, "I can say that I'm starting to really like 30."