The MixtapE! Presents Beyoncé, Hayley Kiyoko and More New Music Musts

Watch : Beyonce Addresses Renaissance Album Leak in New IG Post

And just like that, we're still crazy in love with Beyoncé.

On July 29, the Beyhive was treated to a brand-new body of work called Renaissance, the first "act" in her upcoming album trilogy. Although the album leaked online three days prior, fans proved to be oh-so loyal to Queen B by waiting until midnight to hear the new tunes.

"You all actually waited until the proper release time to enjoy it all together," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection."