Hilary Duff Wins the “Early Pics” Couples Challenge With Photo of Matthew Koma and Ex Carly Rae Jepsen

Hilary Duff is reminding her fans who had husband Matthew Koma's heart before she did.
While participating in an Instagram challenge where couples were asked to share early pics with each other, the How I Met Your Father star jokingly posted a photo of her husband and his ex-girlfriend Carly Rae Jepsen from the 2013 Grammys.
Hilary then shared a throwback image of herself with and the musician alongside the caption, "Juuuust kidding… Here we are as bbs."
Matthew also shared a joke of his own, posting a photo of Hilary with her ex Frankie Muniz, who she dated from 2002 to 2004.
And while Matthew may have found his forever in Hilary—mother to his kids: Banks, 3, and Mae, 16 months—his relationship with Carly used to be a musical match made in heaven. (Hilary is also mom to son Luca, 10, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.)
The "Call Me Maybe" singer, 36, and Matthew, 35, began dating in 2012 after meeting while working on the song "The Kiss," which appeared on her second album.
In May 2013, Carly gushed about working with the songwriter. "I would definitely work with my boyfriend Matthew Koma again," she told E! News. "Believe it or not we're like super-professional when we get into the studio together."
She added, "We're super, über-polite with each other, it's funny."
Though Carly was open to talking about their romance, Matthew preferred to keep things out of the public eye. "I like to keep that stuff personal," he told USA Today in Sept. 2012. "It's better to keep it to yourself, so that it's all yours."
He added, "She's incredibly talented, and we worked on some really rad songs for her new record."
Carly and Matthew split in 2015 and now, he's head over heels in love with Hilary. Last September, he penned a heartfelt message to the Lizzie McGuire actress one day before her 33rd birthday.
"I'm really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you," he wrote on Instagram. "The easy days and the absolute s--t storms we're constantly navigating…You're never phased and you give so much of yourself to us. Love you. Also my full body hive is better so we can bone down tonight."