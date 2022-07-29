Beyoncé Proves She's Telfar's Biggest Fan in Renaissance Album Shoutout

Watch : Beyonce Addresses Renaissance Album Leak in New IG Post

It hasn't even been 24 hours since queen Bey released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, but the Beehive is already deep into decoding the lyrics of each track.

There's one song, in particular, that style devotees can't stop swooning over.

In true Beyoncé fashion, she packed a powerful punch in the final verse of the last track, "Summer Renaissance," in which she praises Black designer Telfar Clemens and his iconic handbags of the same name.

"Versace, Bottega, Prada, Balenciaga / Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, collect your points, Beyoncé," the Grammy winner sings, "So elegant and raunchy, this haute couture I'm flaunting / This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them s--ts in storage / I'm in my bag."

Beyoncé's Telfar shout out didn't go unnoticed, with one Twitter user writing, "It's a good day for Telfar owners."

Added another, "Telfar stocks about to go up," with someone else sharing, "If you don't already have a Telfar bag, you're never getting one now.."