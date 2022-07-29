Beyoncé Proves She's Telfar's Biggest Fan in Renaissance Album Shoutout

Category: Bad bitch, Beyoncé's the bar!
It hasn't even been 24 hours since queen Bey released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, but the Beehive is already deep into decoding the lyrics of each track.
There's one song, in particular, that style devotees can't stop swooning over.
In true Beyoncé fashion, she packed a powerful punch in the final verse of the last track, "Summer Renaissance," in which she praises Black designer Telfar Clemens and his iconic handbags of the same name.
"Versace, Bottega, Prada, Balenciaga / Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, collect your points, Beyoncé," the Grammy winner sings, "So elegant and raunchy, this haute couture I'm flaunting / This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them s--ts in storage / I'm in my bag."
Beyoncé's Telfar shout out didn't go unnoticed, with one Twitter user writing, "It's a good day for Telfar owners."
Added another, "Telfar stocks about to go up," with someone else sharing, "If you don't already have a Telfar bag, you're never getting one now.."
This isn't the first time Beyoncé has displayed her love for the cult-favorite bag.
During a New York City trip last July, the "Alien Superstar" singer dressed in colorful floral wide-leg pants by Christopher John Rogers and a white button-down blouse that she wrapped around her waist. But the star accessory of her ensemble was Telfar's white-hot shopping bag, which has been referred to as the "Bushwick Birkins."
Ahead of Bey's album release, she told fans in a message posted on her website that creating Renaissance, "Allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," adding, "I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."
According to Telfar owners, Bey is definitely succeeding.
