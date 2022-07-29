How the RHODubai Cast Is Preparing for Their Very First Reunion

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

The Real Housewives of Dubai's historic first season just might lead to a reunion of equal magnitude.

Andy Cohen and the cast taped the season one special on July 28 in New York City, where E! News got the inside scoop on what's to come. Plus, who each Housewife is taking aim at.

For Chanel Ayan, the answer was quite simple. "The Carolines," she told E! News, referencing her co-stars Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks. "One is evil, one is Trashbury, so I will definitely deal with the evil and the Trashbury at some point."

At the same time, Ayan's not opposed to healing old wounds. The model was sitting side by side with Lesa Milan, who chimed in to explain that they're both going to try and be positive. "We're thinking that it's going to be more like a therapy session," Lesa explained, "'cause our group needs a little bit of therapy. So, Andy's a therapist."

"Hopefully he can fix it," Lesa added. "If he can't, we don't care."